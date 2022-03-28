Sarayu Predicts Bigg Boss OTT Telugu Winner

Bigg Boss Non-Stop has completed its fourth week and entered its fifth week. Sarayu got eliminated in last week's elimination. The remaining contestants who are left in the glasshouse for the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT title are Akhil, Bindhu, Hamida, Shiva, Ajay, Anil, Ariyana, Ashu, Tejasswi, Mithra, Sravathi, and Mahesh Vitta. The contestants in the show are giving their best to impress the audience and escape elimination. In the Bigg Boss house, there will be one contestant who will be highlighted from day one as the strong housemate. In the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu house, Bindhu Madhavi has been predicted as the winner of the show.

The eliminated contestants are predicting that Bindhu Madhavi will end up as the winner. They say that she is the strongest contestant in the house compared to the other contestants. In the Bigg Boss Buzz with Ravi, Sarayu says that Bindhu is the best performer and she will stick to her points. Even Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 winner Kaushal predicted that Bindhu would win the Bigg Boss Non-Stop Season 1 trophy. Also, Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers believe that Bindhu might be among the top 5 contestants. What is your opinion on it? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.