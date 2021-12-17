Sara Ali Khan on Sanjeevani Telethon

Sara Ali Khan has been busy promoting her upcoming and much anticipated movie. The talented actress recently appeared on a grand culmination telethon conducted by Network18, that celebrated the achievements of ‘Sanjeevani - A Shot Of Life’, a CSR initiative by Network18 and Federal Bank. Amongst the many topics spoken, the star shed light on the many aspects of shooting amidst the pandemic and how there was a lot of gratitude and appreciation for the people around her.

She said, “I was shooting a Holi sequence for ‘Atrangi Re’ on 19 March, 2020, and the lockdown was announced the very next day. There was a paradigm shift from a hectic set to complete lockdown. When we started shooting again, it took some time to be on a high energy set surrounded by people. There were a lot of precautions taken during the same, right from social distancing to sanitation, etc”

Sara further added that she wasn't paranoid but definitely there was a sense of fear to shoot amidst a pandemic. She adds, “I was a little more cautious when we were shooting in Mumbai as I was going back home to my mom. We were on the set after so long that we didn't want to mess it up, there were all kinds of precautions. I wasn't vaccinated during the shoot because it wasn't available for us back then, but I am double vaccinated now which makes me feel a little safer.”

The actress also appreciated NGO teams for being the COVID warriors. The tele-thon showcased the key highlights of the initiative’s achievements over the past nine months—vaccination report cards of each city, stories of the beneficiary families who have been impacted by the drive, the Champions of Change, etc.