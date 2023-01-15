Sapthami Gowda Joins The Vaccine War

Kantara-fame Sapthami Gowda On Board For Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Under Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions, Releasing Through Abhishek Agarwal Arts

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's last flick, The Kashmir Files, which won critical accolades besides becoming a massive blockbuster is shortlisted for Oscars 2023. The director is presently making 'The Vaccine War’, which will open certain chapters about COVID-19 and vaccination drills in the country. Pallavi Joshi of I Am Buddha Productions is producing the movie, besides playing a vital role.

The movie enters the final schedule. After completing and shooting intense battles all over India, The Vaccine War shifts to Hyderabad for the Final Battle. Sapthami Gowda who shot to fame with Kantara comes on board for the Pan India film. The actress joins the shoot of the movie in Hyderabad. The film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Divya Seth among others.

Abhishek Agarwal who earlier associated with Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files will be releasing ‘The Vaccine War’ throughout the country through his Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner.

The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on Independence Day, 15th August 2023. Vivek believes in making films for the audiences who are at the roots of our country and also for the world to notice what our country has really achieved. So, the film will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Assamese.