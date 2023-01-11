Sankranthi Sambaralu ft. Mrunal Thakur on Zee Telugu

Hyderabad: Since its inception, Zee Telugu has emerged as the perfect entertainment destination for wholesome and entertaining shows for viewers across AP and Telangana. Over the years, the channel has not only presented enthralling fiction and non-fiction shows, but also presented special shows highlighting popular festive celebrations. With Sankranthi around the corner, the channel is all set to entertain its viewers with an epic celebration of the festival by airing a grand event - Sankranthi Sambaralu on 14th (Saturday) at 9 AM and 15th (Sunday) January at 6PM, respectively, only on Zee Telugu.

Zee Telugu is known for organising a mega celebration of the harvest festival – Sankranthi – every year, however in 2023, the channel is all set to take its viewers’ festive celebrations to an all-new level. The first part of Sankranthi Sambaralu which will telecast on 14th January at 9AM, will witness some spectacular acts by the TV stars as well as hosts Ravi and Syamala entertaining one and all with their fun-filled banter and some exciting games.

While all the activities, fun and games will enthrall the audience, the cute and bubbly Mrunal Thakur who will be gracing Sankranthi Sambaralu as a special guest will win everyone’s heart. Like the audience, she will also be seen having a gala time and experiencing varied emotions as she witnesses some epic performances by the TV stars. But that’s not it!

However, before the games start, the actors will be divided into two teams led by Haritha garu and Annapurnama Garu, which will go head-to-head against each other in a series of dance performances, games, and activities such as Sankranthi special lunch, pot breaking, amongst others. The highlight of the night, however, will definitely be Koushik’s funny act to the song Oo Valu Jada, while a performance by Zee Telugu female leads on Mirchi song will turn up the heat on the stage. Undoubtedly, the first part of the show will be a fun-filled one, and also increase the curiosity among the audience for the next episode.

The 2nd part of the show which will telecast on 15th January at 6PM will witness Sita Ramam actor & star Mrunal Thakur joining in the celebrations to make the special event an evening to remember. Mrunal will also be seen participating in some games and some interesting conversations, which you surely cannot miss!

Deepthi and Gokul will also steal the limelight with their Sita Ramam act, while a special performance by the onscreen couples and sisters will take the entertainment quotient up a notch. Another entertaining game that you cannot miss is the jalebi eating competition for couples, where the actors will be seen lifting their partner and trying to eat the jalebis without using their hands. Other than all the fun and games, anchor Pradeep’s entry to Poonakalu Loading song as well as Bava Manobhavlu song fame Chandrika Ravi’s majestic dance moves, DJ Tillu lead actress Neha Shetty’s unfiltered fun promise to keep you hooked to their TV screen as well.

All in all, Zee Telugu’s Sankranthi Sambaralu will create an immersive experience for its viewers and with a perfect ensemble of performers set in a visually breath-taking premise, the audience will surely enjoy the festivities like never before…

