Sankranthi Box Office Clash: Chiranjeevi Vs Balayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Valtair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s new film Veera Simha Reddy are going to clash at the box offices this Sankranti festival.Interestingly, Shruti Haasan is the female lead in both the movies. This is the first time in the history of the film industry that the two films which were produced by Mythri Movie Makers are going to hit box offices.

While Chiranjeevi’s movie directed by Bobby Kolli is aiming for a January 11th release, Balayya’s film directed by Gopichand Malineni will be hitting the theatres on January 12.

This is not the first time for the two actors Chirajeevi and Balakrishna that their films clashed at the box office for Sankranthi festival.

The release of two movies will be a great cinema festival for the fans.

In 1987,the two actors Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi movies clashed at the theatres for the first time. Chiranjeevi Donga Mogudu released on January 9 and was a blockbuster hit. Balakrishna's movie Bhargava Ramudu released on January 15 and garnered a super talk from the cinema goers. However, Cinema critics opined that the Donga Mogudu had more edge than Balayya’s Bhargava Ramudu.

Way back in 1988, Chiranjeevi’s Manchi Donga was released on January 14 and Balakrishna’s movie Inspector Prathap. Manchidonga didn’t do well while Inspector Prathap was hit at the boxoffices.

In 1989, Chiranjeevi's Athakumogudu was released on Januray 14 while Balakrishna's film Bale Donga was released on the next day, January 15. Both movies were hit at the boxoffice.

Hitler and Peddannayya movies in 1997.

After two years, Balakrishna's Samarasimha Reddy was released on January 13 in 1999, which was a blokbuster and Chiranjeevi's Sneham Kosam, which was released before Samarasimha Reddy recieved mixed responses.

Annayya and Vamshoddarakudu had a clash at the box offices in 2000. But the movies didn't do well at the theatres.

Narasimhanaidu was relased on January 11, 2001, which was a big hit for Balakrishna while Chiranjeevi's film Mrugaraju which was released on the same day. It was big disaster in Chiranjeevi's career.

After three years, the actors movies Laxmi narasimha and Anji movie released in 2004.

After a gap of 9 years, Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150 and Balakrishna's film Gauthami Putra Shatakarni, which was a historical flick, made a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Now in 2023, Chiru's Waltair Veerayya and Balayya's Veera Simha Reddy are going to hit theatres this Sankranti. There are huge expectations on both movies among fans. Let's see whose movie is going to be a big hit this year.

