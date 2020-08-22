Actor Yash starring ‘KGF: Chapter-2’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. A set of folks are closely following the updates on KGF: Chapter 2.

Here is one more news for all of you my dear readers. The makers are all set to resume the shooting on August 26 in Bangalore's Kanteerava Stadium. The shooting was put on hold due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Well, this piece of news is confirmed by the director. He took to his twitter to share the latest update with the audiences.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will play the role of antagonist 'Adheera'. Filmy reports claim that the B-town star has finished major portions of shooting but just a few sequences have been left. It is all known knowledge that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and he may fly to the US for treatment.

The 'Sanju' hero also announced a break from work. So, it is learned that a major fight in the movie which was supposed to take place between Yash and Sanjay Dutt seems to be dropped out.

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to blockbuster KGF which was released in 2018, won accolades from all the quarters. Directed by Prashanth Neel and the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in important roles.