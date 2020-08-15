Actor Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and planned to leave the country for medical treatment. Before leaving, he will be finishing the dubbing for his upcoming film ‘Sadak 2’.

The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health.

Fans and well wishers are sending speedy recovery messages to Sanjay Dutt. Maanayata Dutt, the wife of Sanjay released a long statement and it reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy

recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.”

“Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”, she concluded.

Back to Sadak 2, the film also marks Bhatt's directorial return after two decades. Alongside Alia, Sadak 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Recently, the trailer was released from the film but received a lukewarm response from all the quarters. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28 and it is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak.