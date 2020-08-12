The year 2020 has been a very bad year for the film industry especially Bollywood. Actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and ace choreographer Saroj Khan said goodbye to this world forever. Now, one more bad news.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Lung cancer sources said on Tuesday. A couple of days ago he was admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness. All the tests were done and he had tested negative for novel coronavirus. Later, it was reported that the 'Khalnaayak' actor has developed fluid in his chest and further diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage three lung cancer. Another report claims that he is likely to go to the US for treatment.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter and said that he is going to take a short break from work for some medical treatment. His tweet reads, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Here is the tweet.

Minutes after his tweet, wishes for an early recovery poured in on Twitter from fans and other celebs.

Adhyayan Suman tweeted as “Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer. Get well soon sir. This year why you doing this?"

Yuvraj Singh wrote as, "You are, have and always will be a fighter. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

Rohitt Jaiswal tweeted as, "Jadoo ki Jhappi to you Baba...Haar matt manna.. You will defeat cancer."

On the professional front Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Bhatt. He was last seen in the movie, Panipat.