Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Lung Cancer, Bollywood Celebs Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Aug 12, 2020, 13:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and this news shook the entire film fraternity and fans. The actor will be flying to the US for medical treatment.

Sanjay took to twitter and wrote, about taking a break from work due to health reasons. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,".

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness and has been discharged.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

Advertisement
Back to Top