Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and this news shook the entire film fraternity and fans. The actor will be flying to the US for medical treatment.

Sanjay took to twitter and wrote, about taking a break from work due to health reasons. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,".

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness and has been discharged.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Such an upsetting n horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed of lung cancer..but then again he has been such a fighter all his life..here is wishing him a speedy recovery 👍🏻 #prayersforspeedyrecovery #GetWellSoon 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uIwvqUIqZZ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 12, 2020