Sanjana Sanghi Shares Emotional Post In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput!
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shared an emotional Instagram post in the memory of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He left all of us on June 14th. Sushant committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. He was last seen in the film, Dil Bechara. The movie was released on Disney+Hotstar.
The film, Dil Bechara on the OTT platform drew close to 95 million viewers within 24 hours of its release. 'Dil Bechara' directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it is a Hindi adaptation of novelist John Green’s bestseller 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The story of the film is all about two characters, Kizie and Manny. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film. The film takes us on an emotional rollercoaster and both the stars lived in their roles.
Sanjana took to her Instagram and wrote, "#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory." Here is the post.
#2MonthsOfDilBechara 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love.🖤 Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It’s what it was meant to do. The journey’s been anything but easy. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory 🙏 Gratitude•Peace•Strength•Positivity _______________ @swastikamukherjee13 @castingchhabra @sahilvaid24 @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @hridaygattani @roo_cha @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip #DilBechara
Sanjana Sanghi shares BTS images and videos featuring the 'Kai Po Che' star from the sets of Dil Bechara. In the photos, one could see Sushant in a smiling face. Everyone is missing this young and talented hero. Here are some of the posts.
📸: BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV. 🤍🎶 It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever. Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! ❤️ Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it! 🙌🏻☺️
Taare Gin Soye Bin, Saare Gin.🎵 Manny, Kizie aur #DilBecharaFever ka ek hafta aaj complete bhi ho gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota. This image? It’s the joy of us creating #TaareGin with the love & support of the people of Jamshedpur right behind us. It’s laughter. It’s joy. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet Praying for peace & justice. #SushantSinghRajput