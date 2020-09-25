Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shared an emotional Instagram post in the memory of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He left all of us on June 14th. Sushant committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. He was last seen in the film, Dil Bechara. The movie was released on Disney+Hotstar.

The film, Dil Bechara on the OTT platform drew close to 95 million viewers within 24 hours of its release. 'Dil Bechara' directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it is a Hindi adaptation of novelist John Green’s bestseller 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The story of the film is all about two characters, Kizie and Manny. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film. The film takes us on an emotional rollercoaster and both the stars lived in their roles.

Sanjana took to her Instagram and wrote, "#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory." Here is the post.

Sanjana Sanghi shares BTS images and videos featuring the 'Kai Po Che' star from the sets of Dil Bechara. In the photos, one could see Sushant in a smiling face. Everyone is missing this young and talented hero. Here are some of the posts.