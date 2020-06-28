The death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has devastated many and the producer Sandip Ssingh, the friend of the 'Kai Po Che!' star is one amongst them. Speaking to a website, Sandip said that he was not able to digest the news still and had a hope in mind that it's not true. He was in touch over messages and calls with Sushant and there were a lot of people staying at his place. He further added that he was in touch with all the family members of Sushant and it will be stupid if he stays away from them. Sandip took the entire responsibility from the hospital to the funeral.

Sandip said that, "Ankita was not his girlfriend but she treated him like his mother. In twenty years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him and she could have been the only one who could have saved him."

He further added that, "She used to do things that Sushant likes and cook food of his choice. The house interior used to be of what and how he likes. Books which used to be there in the house were what he likes to read. So everything used to be according to Sushant for his happiness. I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita."

Sandip said that Ankita is very emotional and she was about to give up her career which was at a peak for the sake of Sushant. She was big on Television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up, she used to pray for the success of his films. The day Sushant took this unfortunate step and when I saw him, my big worry was for Ankita. Throughout my journey from his house to the ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn't take my call. And I knew what she was going through. After the postmortem work, I ran to Ankita's house and she gave me that hug which she had ever given."

Speaking about Sushant's relationship with Rhea Chakraborthy, he said, "I really don't know about this and for me, Ankita and Sushant were in relationship and that is what I will continue to believe." Sandip said that people should stop speculating about the death of 'Chhichhore' actor and should let the police find out the truth.