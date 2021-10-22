Sandhya Raju's Natyam Leaked on Movierulz For Full HD Download

Natyam is a romantic drama written, directed, filmed, and edited by Revanth Korukonda. It is produced by Dil Raju and Sandhya Raju under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Nishrinkala Films, and features Sandhya Raju in the lead role.

The film released in theatres today. The film revolves around Sitara (Sandhya Raju) who wants to perform "Kadamnari" Natyam at her village temple. Her relationship with Rohit is not accepted by the village, because of which she is abandoned.

Sandhya Raju is a Kuchipudi dancer and proponent of traditional dance. The entire concept of Natyam stems from the same idea of promoting classical dances. It is yet to be known if the movie meets the maker's expectations, but the audience has loved the Natyam of Sandhya Raju.

Unfortunately, now we hear that the film has become a victim of piracy. As per the buzz Natyam has been leaked on torrent sites like Movierulz and telegram for full download in HD format. We suggest our readers to enjoy watching Natyam only on the big screen and not to encourage piracy.

If you see any instances of piracy of new movies, report to the cyber crime branch.