Sandeep Unnikrishnan Father’s Reaction When Major Producers Plan To Share Profits

One film that has been doing extremely well and talked about at present is Adivi Sesh’s film Major, which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office and if you feel proud watching Major, then you must thank Major producers Anurag and Sharath. After the massive success of the film, they held a press meeting to share their journey as well as to thank the audience for the massive response.

When did you decide to make Major?

We had worked with Adivi Sesh earlier and it was during the time of Gudachari's premiere that Adivi Sesh shared with us that he wanted to make a film on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. We were new to this field, we didn’t have much clue about it. We had a discussion with Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata about the film and things just worked in our favour and that’s how Major was made.

This is your first film as a producer. Have you faced any problems?

Namrata garu stood as a backbone during the making of the film. No one interfered in our work. We had a minor issue with Sony pictures but Namrata Garu sorted it out. We feel glad to be associated with GMB Entertainment and we will always cherish this experience.

What were the compliments you received from Telugu celebrities after they saw Major?

You all already know about Allu Arjun's appreciation on Twitter. Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, and many other producers have appreciated the film. Rana Daggubati congratulated us on Major' success, but he told us you will know the real pain or happiness after you understand when a film fails. Last night, Vijay Deverakonda called and told us he also loved the film. We are continually getting calls from many people and this means a lot to us.

We heard that you are sharing profits with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents?

Actually, I told Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father K Unnikrishnan that we will share the film profits with him as he had given the patent rights to their son’s story. You won’t believe his reaction! He said that he would hit us with a slipper and refused to take any profits. Sandeep's father is a very kind person and not many know that he rejected his son's LIC insurance money, and distributed the whole amount among his family members.

By: Sarah Justin