Sandalwood SIIMA 2022 Winners List

The Kannada film industry has been ruling the film scene, thanks to movies like Yash's KGF which became a worldwide sensation. Last night, the winners of this year's SIIMA awards were announced in a grand ceremony that happened in Bengaluru. Here's a look at Sandalwood movies and actors who won awards.

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero

Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru

Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat

Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980

Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake