Sandalwood Fans Trend KGF Chapter 3 on Yash Birthday

Social media is full of Rocky Bhai Yash's birthday wishes by his fans and KGF Chapter 3. Yash fans are trending KGF Chapter 3 movie updates on occasion of Yash’s birthday. Rockey Bhai fans are trending #KFGChapter3 #HappyBirthdayYash on Twitter. There are posters of KGF Chapter 3 created by Yash fans and they say that the shooting of KGF Chapter 3 will begin in 2025 after Prashanth Neel completes Salaar.

Check out the KGF Chapter 3 posters by Yash fans:

Earlier, Yash wrote his fans that he will not be able to celebrate his birthday with his fans. He also hinted to his fans that there would be no next project announcement and said “need some more time”. "This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish and every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth and wait”, Yash tells in the letter to his fans as he headed to Dubai to celebrate birthday with his family.