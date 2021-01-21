Sandalwood Drugs Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail to Ragini Dwivedi

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi finally breathed a sigh of relief after spending months in jail. It is a known fact that the NCB went knocking on her doors and there was an early morning raid at her residence in Bengaluru. She was then taken into custody for interrogation. The actress claimed that she was framed falsely in the case as she had nothing to do with the drugs scandal that has rocked the film industry following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Ragini Dwivedi had applied for bail several times by the Bangalore High court which was rejected by the court. The actress had filed a petition in the higher court challenging the HC order. Now, in a huge relief to the actress, the Supreme Court has granted bail to her in the drugs case. In its ruling the Apex court observed that there was no evidence of drugs at the actor's place and she had been reprimanded purely on the basis of the accused's statement.

The actress had been accused of supplying drugs to rave parties and having links with an international drug cartel. The Kannada actress was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Ragini had spent nearly four months in jail.