Sanaya Irani, Neha Marda To Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 will soon start airing. For a few more weeks, we will get Bigg Boss OTT on Voot and when its finale airs, the show will start airing on TV. Karan Johar is hosting the OTT version now and for TV, we will have Salman Khan coming back.

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana, and Millind Gaba entered as contestants of BB OTT. Urfi Javed became the first one to get evicted. In the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode, we will have another contestant getting eliminated.

According to the inside news, there will be two winners from Bigg Boss OTT. These two will be going to BB15 and join other contestants. The Grand Finale for OTT will happen when Bigg Boss starts airing on TV. The winners from Bigg Boss OTT will join the other contestants that will enter Bigg Boss house when it starts airing on TV.

As of now, the list has not been out. But the speculations are on. Arjun Bijlani’s entry has been confirmed. The actor was approached after he finished the shooting for khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and now he will be seen in another Colors reality show, Bigg Boss.

We do not have the full list, but according to the sources, Neha Marda will be participating this time. She was seen in serials including Balika Vadhu and Rishton Ki Katti Batti. The rumors regarding her participation have been doing the rounds for quite some time and now it is being said that she will enter Bigg Boss house.

Sanaya Irani will also be seen in the Bigg Boss house. We will share more names later. Bigg Boss 15 starts in October.