Sammathame OTT Release Date Confirmed

Hyderabad: - aha, the 100% local OTT platform is becoming one of the best destinations for unique and riveting content. After presenting Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam last time around, aha is all set to take its viewers on another adventure this Friday. With back-to-back popular movies being aired on the platform every Friday, the viewers are in for a special treat. This Friday, aha will air the World Digital premiere of the romantic comedy film Sammathame. The roller coaster love story between the leads will surely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats as it premieres on 15th July at 12 AM, only on aha.

Written and directed by Gopinath Reddy, Sammathame stars Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles. The urban romance explores what happens when an independent woman crosses paths with a man who tries to make her conform to his way of life.

Krishna (Kiran Abbavaram) is a small-town guy who has grown up feeling a void after losing his mother. This software engineer's only goal is to marry a woman who would fill that void. When he moves to Hyderabad and falls in love with Saanvi (Chandini Chowdary), who likes to hang out with a mixed group of friends and does not mind a drink or two, the conflicts begin. The crust of the story is how Krishna overcomes his insecurities and embraces his love for Chandini.

With many twists and turns in the tale, Sammathame is a must-watch. In fact, the refreshing songs, soothing background music, impressive screenplay and cinematography will surely keep the audience hooked over the weekend!

Do not miss to tune into the World Digital Premiere of Sammathame on 15th July at 12 AM only on aha!