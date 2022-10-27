Samantha's Yashoda Trailer Piques Curiosity of Audience

Releasing today , Samantha's 'Yashoda' Trailer is sending adrenaline rush down the spine with its enthralling Visuals and BGM.

Launched by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, DulQuer Salman in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi.

Trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage and the last dialogue explains it all.

Apart from the action sequences of Sam, the little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there's a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note.

Special mention to the Melody Brahma Mani Sharma who has levelled up the standards of his music to apex for this action-packed thriller.

On this occasion Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, "I thank Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Rakshit Shetty, DulQuer Salman and Varun Dhawan for launching the Trailer. It recieved phenomenal response in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It went instantly viral and trending on YouTube already. Everyone's heaping praises on Samantha's performance, Manisharma's BGM and the concept. Although we revealed the core plot of the story, audience will be thrilled with the scenes and sequences in theatres. Leaving no stone unturned in the making and promotions under Sridevi Movies, we're releasing this seat edge thriller worldwide in 5 languages on Nov 11th"

Slating a Pan-Indian release in 5 languages on 11th November 2022, directors Hari, Harish and Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad are super confident about the final copy of the film.

Besides Samantha, popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others played crucial roles.

Music: Manisharma

Dialogues: Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi

Lyrics: Ramajogiah Sastry

Creative Director: Hemambar Jasthi

Camera: M. Sukumar

Art: Ashok

Fights: Venkat, Yannick Ben

Editor: Marthand. K. Venkatesh

Line Producer: Vidya Sivalenka

Co-producer: Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy

Executive Producer: Ravikumar GP, Raja Senthil

Direction: Hari and Harish

Producer: Sivalenka Krishna Prasad

Banner: Sridevi Movies

