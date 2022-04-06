Samantha's Yashoda Release Date Locked

Proving her versatile acting mettle in numerous Telugu, Tamil films, Samantha bagged national stardom with 'The Family Man 2' webseries.

Starring her in the Titular Role, YASHODA is bankrolled by Sr. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner. Introducing talented duo Hari - Harish as directors, movie is all set to release on August 12th.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, " Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also fight sequences of our Yashoda. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12th. Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This Action Thriller has a plot that can pull national level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a Massive set recently, we're heading to another shoot schedule today in Kodaikanal"

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

Music: Manisharma,

Dialogues: Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi

Lyrics: Chandrabose, Ramajogiah Sastry

Creative Director: Hemambar Jasthi

Camera: M. Sukumar

Art: Ashok

Fights: Venkat

Editor: Marthand. K. Venkatesh

Line Producer: Vidya Sivalenka

Co-producer: Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy

Direction: Hari - Harish

Producer: Sivalenka Krishna Prasad

Banner: Sridevi Movies