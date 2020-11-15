Samantha's Sam Jam on Aha Copied From Telugu TV Shows, Becomes Disaster

Tollywood beauty Samantha Akkineni turned out as the host for a celebrity talk show, Sam Jam for an OTT platform, Aha. Before Sam Jam, the 'Jaanu' actress acted as the host for one day for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 in the absence of Akkineni Nagarjuna. She scored good marks as a host. Now, the Akkineni Bahu was seen as the host for Sam Jam show. Aha is owned by popular producer Allu Aravind.

For the first episode of Sam Jam, Vijay Deverakonda came as the guest. It is said that Chiranjeevi, Tammannah, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun may also be on the show with Samantha.

Now, the topic of discussion is that the makers of Sam Jam have failed to reach the expectations of the audience. The show makers might have thought that Sam's presence could create miracles. But my dear readers, it didn't happen. The show disappointed the audience and it finally ended up as a routine chat show. It is said that Sam Jam is a combination of Bathuku Jatka Bandi, Ali tho Saradaga, Cash programs and some of the netizens are expressing that Sam should think twice before signing such projects.

Samantha in one of her interviews said that “Doing SamJam Samantha is a big challenge for me, but I can say that this talk show is an extension of my personality. The show has a purpose and a lot of heart. In short, Sam Jam Samantha is about happiness. I felt it is important to share happiness in these pandemic times, and I am ready for this new challenge.”