Samantha Akkineni has carved a niche for herself in Tollywood with her impeccable performance right from her debut film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ to her last outing ‘Jaanu’.

When it comes to fashion, Samantha has proved her style is always on point, whether on screen or off. Samantha took to her social media and shared a stunning no make photo of her as she flaunted her new ear piercings. Here’s what she shared on Instagram:



On the career front, Samantha is reading scripts but hasn’t announced anything official yet about her next project in Telugu. Currently, she is busy with the Tamil project and will next be seen in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu'.

Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.