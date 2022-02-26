Samantha's Emotional Post On Completing 12 Years In Film Industry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. With each passing day, she evolved as an actress and stood as an inspiration for those who want to make a career in the film industry. The actress has completed 12 years in the film industry.

She took to her Instagram and shared a post that reads, "I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped into Tollywood with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave. She acted with top stars in the Telugu film industry. She is a recipient of several awards, including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards and many other awards. She proved her acting mettle by picking stories which are out of the box. Here are some of the stylish looks of Samantha.