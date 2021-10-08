Samantha's Cryptic Post Targeting Ex Husband Chaitanya Akkineni?

ChaySam Divorce: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation news and left not only their fans but also others in a state of shock. The reason for their split is not known but various rumours w.r.t their separation are doing the rounds on the social media. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are called Sam and Chay and they were considered one of the adorable couples in the south Indian film industry. It is said that both Sam and Chay were living separately for the last few days. After Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname, rumours about Chay and Sam's divorce came out. On October 2nd, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation news officially through their social media handles.

Samantha is one of the persons who stay active on social media and never steps back to share her thoughts and opinions through Instagram. A couple of hours ago, she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories about "Women being morally questioned while men are not". The post reads, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. – Farida D.” Does this post targets Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

We all know that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya who met on the sets of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, dated for a while and married in 2017. The wedding took place according to Hindu as well as Christain traditions. Three years after their marriage, the couple decided to end their relationship.