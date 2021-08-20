Samantha Wins Best Performance Female Actress Award At IFFM 2021

Samantha Akkineni won the best performance female actress award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021 for The Family Man Season 2. She took to her Twitter and shared the good news. She thanked Raj and DK for all the faith and support. She said that this award is truly special for her. Here is the tweet made by Samantha.

Thankyou so much for this award…this is truly truly special .. Thankyou @rajndk for all the faith and the support 🙏.. #Raji ♥️ https://t.co/Dji0ghdPfC — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 20, 2021

Raj and DK tweeted, "So happy for your first award for Raji!! You totally deserve this Samantha! First of many more to come!

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented heroines in the south Indian film industry. She made her Hindi digital debut with The Family Man 2. She played the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil, and won accolades for her performance. Samantha's performance has received appreciation from critics and viewers.