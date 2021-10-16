Samantha Signs Bilingual Movie On Dasara

Lady Superstar Samantha's next to be a bilingual (Telugu-Tamil) film produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner as Production No 14. Talented Duo Hari-Harish are debuting as directors with this film.

Announcing the project on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, the team has scheduled a movie regular shoot from November.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says "After making unique films like Aditya 369 with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gentleman with Nani & Sammohanam with Sudheer Babu, we're producing another unique attempt, a woman-oriented story with Samantha as the lead. As the story excited her a lot, she immediately okayed it. We're introducing Hari-Harish direction duo with this movie. Shoot to commence from November"

More exciting updates about the movie to be revealed soon.