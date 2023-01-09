The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s highly anticipated mythological drama Shaakuntalam was released in an event held in Hyderabad on Monday. The movie, helmed and written by Gunasekhar, has been presented by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Neelima Guna. Based on poet Kalidasa’s epic work Abhignana Shaakuntalam, Samantha is seen in the titular role. For the first time one gets to see her in a period role and the visuals are a delight to watch. Samantha's costumes are designed by award-winning stylist and Bollywood designer Neeta Lulla who has worked on several period films including Aishwarya Rai's Jodha Akbar

However, just like Allu Arjun’s fans everyone was eagerly waiting for his daughter Allu Arha’s glimpse in the trailer which comes at the fag end. Allu Arha who plays the role of the young Prince Bharata is seen riding a lion in the snow. Screenshots of Allu Arha were shared on social media and the lil munchkin is now topping the social media trends. Allu Arha makes her debut as a child artist with Shaakuntalam in Telugu films. The great-granddaughter of popular comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu Arha is quite popular on social media already with her cute video shared by Allu Arjun and her mother Sneha.

Shaakuntalam is all set to release on Feb 17, 2023 and also in the 3D format the makers announced. Written & Directed by Gunasekhar, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.Shaakuntalam starring Samantha, Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others. Music is by Mani Sharma and Cinematography by Shekar V Joseph, Art by Ashok and VFX Supervisor is Alagarsamy Mayan.

