Samantha Sets Temperatures in Hottest Look Yet at Athirapally Falls

Tollywood beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an avid social media user shares some of her adorable pictures on her Instagram. Samantha shared a beautiful picture in which one could see her standing and enjoying the view of Athirappilly Falls. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows." Here are the pictures, just give a look at them.

On the professional front, Samantha was waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. She is also quite busy with her movie, Yashoda. She was last seen in the movie, Pushpa. For the first time, she danced in an item number, Oo Antava Oo Antava alongside Allu Arjun. The song turned out as a superhit.

On the personal front, Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya in October. Samantha in October shared a post through Instagram. She wrote, "We’re fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."