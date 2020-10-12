Samantha Sends Special Gift To Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in Tollywood. She has become a household name with her impeccable performance in the films. She always stays in touch with her fans through social media. Recently, Samantha turned into an entrepreneur and she launched a clothing brand name ‘Saaki’. She is sending the gift hampers to Tollywood and Kollywood long time colleagues.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the stars who received a warm and loving gift hamper from Samantha Akkineni. It’s a known fact that Kajal Aggarwal is all set to marry Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony owing to the current situation of COVID 19.

Kajal Agarwal took to her photo-sharing application and thanked Samantha for the gift hamper.

On the career front, Samantha last appeared in ‘Jaanu’ which is the remake of the much-acclaimed Tamil hit ’96’. The original film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles while Samantha reprised the role of Trisha in the Telugu remake ‘Jaanu’. On the professional front, Samantha is waiting for the release of ‘The Family Man-2’ and it marks her debut in a web series. On the other hand, Kajal will be next seen in Chiranjeevi’s starrer ‘Acharya’ which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Watch this space for more updates.