Samantha’s New-age Action Thriller Yashoda Trailer To Release On This Date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday shared the trailer release date of her next action thriller ‘Yashoda’. Samantha’s upcoming film is a new-age action thriller. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11.

The Southern actor dropped a short teaser of the film on her Instagram with a caption, ‘#Yashoda #YashodaTheMovie’.

‘Yashoda’ is a pan-India multilingual film which is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad’s prestigious Sridevi Movies Production no. 14, and directed by Hari and Harish.

In this movie, Samantha is playing a titular role. She will be seen essaying the role of a pregnant nurse in the movie. The film also boasts of some action scenes performed by the actress.

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Also Read: BTS releases New Concept Photo Titled Us, Ourselves and BTS

