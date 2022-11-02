Samantha Prabhu's Dedication in Yashoda Stuns Hollywood Stuntman

Samantha's upcoming Action Thriller 'Yashoda' directed by Hari - Harish is up for release on November 11th 2022.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's production under Sridevi Movies, movie is made on a lavish budget and the Production values are evident in the recently released trailer.

Garnering immense hype on the movie, Trailer gave a glimpse of the concept of story and even the action, emotion and thrill we shall witness in theatres.

Glad by the response, Action choreographer Yannick Ben reveals insights about the making of the these High-voltage Fights & Stunts by Samantha. Reveals that her dedication is at next level and it's her will power that made the entire sequences thrilling.

He worked with Samantha earlier for 'Family Man 2' webseries and now they team up for the best action in 'Yashoda'.

With expertise in Aikido, Kick Boxing, Jeet Kune Do, Gymnastics, and Sand, Yannick Ben choreographed stunts for prestigious Hollywood flicks, 40+ Telugu & Hindi movies.

His filmography includes

like 'Transporter 3', Christopher Nolan's 'Inception', 'Dunkirk', Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees', Salman's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Pawan Kalyan's 'Attarintiki Daredi', Mahesh Babu's 1 - Nenokkadine, Allu Arjun's 'Badrinath', Suriya's ‘Seven aum arivu’ and many others.