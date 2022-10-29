Samantha Prabhu Health Update

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been staying away from social media for the last few days. She took to her Instagram and shared a pic in which one could see her left hand with canula. She said that she was diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Myositis.

Sharing the news, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. "

She further added, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."