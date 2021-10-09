Samantha Planned Pregnancy Break After Shaakuntalam, What Went Wrong?

ChaySam Divorce: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the news ever since she made her divorce announcement. On October 2nd, she officially confirmed that she is not to going to be with Chay anymore and the same with Chaitanya Akkineni. After the news, many rumours broke out stating that Samantha is having an affair and is not willing to have babies, etc. On October 8th, Samantha shared a post and wrote, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank You all for showing deep empathy, concern for defending me against false rumors and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

A video of a YouTuber saying that Samantha wants to focus on her career, got abortion twice and wants to have a baby through surrogacy went viral on social media.

Now, the news is that Shaakunthalam Producer Neelima Guna speaking to Hyderabad Times said that, when her father, director Gunasekhar approached Samantha last year for the movie, Shaakunthalam, she told him that she loved the story and wanted the shooting to be completed by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Chay.

Neelima Guna also stated that Samantha wanted to be a mother and that was her priority. She said that "Period films take time and Samantha was really apprehensive to say yes. But we assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on board as soon as she heard this. She wanted to plan a family, take a break and look after her children. We didn’t take a break through the schedules because we wanted to accommodate her request.”