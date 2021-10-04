After Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation news, Siddharth shared a post on the microblogging site. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "One of the first lessons I learned from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours?" Many netizens thought that this message was directed towards Samantha and fans of Sam have been criticising Siddharth but some section of netizens are saying that the Aranmanai 2 actor hasd undergone a lot of pain after she left him. For the uninitiated, Siddharth and Samantha dated for a while in 2013.

For Siddharth's tweet, one of the users wrote, "Honestly this was not at all required at this moment. You could have just refrained yourself from squeezing into a matter that's irrelevant to you. Not done. Very shallow of you." Another user wrote, "My teacher taught this. 'jealousy doesn't gives growth to self and also our surrounded ppl'. Try to respect one's life in good and bad times."

But one of the netizens shared a video and wrote, "If anyone finding mistake with Siddharth's tweet, watch this video and think how much pain he went through because of Samantha." Here is the tweet.