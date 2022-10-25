Is Samantha Moving To Mumbai For Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is on roll after her divorce with Akkineni Nagachaitanya will soon be seen in her next film- Yashoda, which is stated to be action thriller will release on November 11.She also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and another film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Khushi.

This apart her item number Oo Antavaa Mama in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa- The Rise that too after her divorce made her a pan India craze. She is said to have charged somewhere between 3 to 5 Crore Rupees for the three minute song though there can be no official confirmation about the same.

In March this year Samantha Ruth Prabhu is said to have bagged the second spot in the list of highest paid South Indian actresses after Nayanathara. According to previous reports, Samantha was charging Rs 3 crores for a film. Now reports suggest that she has hiked her remuneration and is charging around RS 3-8 Crores for her upcoming new films.

Not just that Samantha is said to have set her eyes on Bollywood now and reporst are that she is planning to buy a new home worth Rs 30 crores in Mumbai. Rumours of her Bollywood entry started after she was seen in Koffee With Karan episode with Akshay Kumar. Speculations are rife that once she wraps up Shaakuntalam and Khushi, she might relocate to new pastures up North. However there is no official confirmation from the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress about her Bollywood entry as of now.