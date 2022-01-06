Samantha Likes Priyanka Chopra's Financial Independence Video

If you look at the Instagram account of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we bet you'll find some interesting stuff. She posts different types of stories on her Instagram account. She shares her thoughts on various topics through her Instagram. Recently, the 'Majili' actress shared a video in which one could see Priyanka Chopra saying, "My father told me when I was very young, my mom since I was 9-year-old, you will have financial independence before anything you do. Doesn’t matter whose daughter you are or who are you married to. It doesn’t matter. You’ll stand on your own feet. And there’s such a power to that. I put that in my head. I was ambitious since I was 12 years old. I decided every year what I wanted to be, and it changed every year." Samantha shared the video with a heart emoji.

We all know that Samantha is going through a divorce. After her split with Naga Chaitanya, she has been staying much more positive than before. She is spending her quality time with her dear ones.

On the professional front, Samantha is waiting for the release of Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and recently signed a couple of projects.

