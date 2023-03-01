Samantha Injured on Citadel Sets While Filming Action Scenes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is preparing for her action films, was injured on the set during filming action sequences of Citadel. Samantha took her Instagram and shared a photo of injured hands from the scene. Her hands are covered with cuts and blood stains in the photograph. "Perks of action," she captioned the photo. Though Samantha is battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, she never missed to share her fitness videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actress uploaded a video of herself practising action scenes with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. She was seen getting ready for the action shot in Nainital. 'Citadel,' directed by 'The Family Man' founders Raj and DK, is the Indian parallel of the bigger international series of the same name, which was produced by the director pair, Russo Brothers. The series' worldwide version stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Priyanka Chopra Jonas previously released the first look at the online series Citadel. Samantha, who appears on the Indian version of the show, said, 'Yassss'.

Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release of her highly awaited mythical film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film was supposed to be released this month, on February 17, but it was postponed.