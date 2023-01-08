After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam's release date was announced, the makers have announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer which will be out on Monday at 12:06 PM. Directed by Gunasekhar the movie will have a worldwide release on February 17 in the 3D format as well.

A whimsical tale of epic love beckons... Get ready to enter the world of Shaakuntalam the makers shared on Twitter.

It has been a week of trailer releases in the Tollywood film circuit with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy trailers being released in the same week.

Samantha in her Instagram shared how she had to undergo training for walking and talking gracefully for the role of Shakuntala and revealed that it was one of the toughest parts of the role to act gracefully which was not really her thing.

Samantha who was unwell for some time had also shared a glimpse of her dubbing for Shaakuntalam on her social media account. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Shakuntala and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanth in Shaakuntalam. Shaaluntalam will also mark Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha's debut in Telugu films as a child artist and will be seen as Prince Bharata's childhood role.

Also Read: Samantha Begins Dubbing For Shaakuntalam