Samantha Enjoys Holiday Without Naga Chaitanya in Maldives

The coronavirus led lockdown has made people stuck to their condos. And now, the government eased the restrictions on travel. So, celebs and other people are planning for a small vacation. Tollywood top heroine, Samantha Akkineni is no exception. She jetted off to the Maldives and is currently enjoying her vacation. The 'Jaanu' actress stays active on social media and is sharing pics from her vacation.

Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a post in which one could see her enjoying a bubble bath. It is said that Sam's designer friend Kresha Bajaj and her husband Vanraj Zaveri had arranged a bubble bath session for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. But, the 'Akkineni Bahu' ended up enjoying her bubble bath without her dearest husband. She donned a white coloured bikini and gave a funny expression for the photo.

Samantha also shared an adorable photo on her Instagram in which she donned a light hued top and denim shorts. Here is the photo.

On November 24th, Samantha shared a photo on her Instagram in which one could see her donning a tie-dye kaftan top. She looked cool and can be seen standing in front of blue waters. Here is the photo.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya went to the Maldives to celebrate Chay's birthday on 23 November. On 'Majili' hero's birthday, Samantha shared a photo of Chay and captioned it as, "Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni... Wishing you only happiness always and forever."

Chay-Sam, one of the cutest couples in Tollywood and they share a great bond with each other. They got married in Goa in 2017. On the professional front, Chay and Sam are busy with a couple of projects. Chaitanya will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story whereas Samantha is eagerly waiting for the release of Family Man Season 2.