Samantha Akkineni won the hearts of the audiences and critics with her stellar performances in the movies like Oh Baby, U Turn, Rangasthalam, etc. The 'Akkineni Bahu' was last seen in the movie, 'Jaanu'. Post Jaanu, she didn't act in any movie. It is all known knowledge that Samantha is going to make her digital debut with the Family Man Season 2.

It is learned that Samantha is listening to the scripts during this coronavirus induced lockdown. She is one of the stars who stays active on social media and shares pictures with her fans. Samantha is spending her most of the time with her dearest husband, Naga Chaitanya. She is taking cooking classes from Sridevi Jasti and is growing some green veggies as well.

Now, the latest buzz is that Samantha is demanding a remuneration of Rs 3.5 crore. According to sources, one of the producers of her last film has approached her to narrate the script. She gave a nod to the film but her fee shocked the makers. Currently, producers and filmmakers are facing huge losses owing to the novel coronavirus.

Due to covid 19 pandemic, all theatres are shut and movies shoot are off. The makers would be really happy if stars slash their remuneration until they cope up from losses. We think that it is the problem of every producer. Let’s wait and see whether Samantha will reduce her paycheque for other filmmakers or not.