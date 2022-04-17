Samantha Completes Dubbing For Shaakuntalam

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced that she has completed her part in the dubbing of the upcoming multilingual mythological drama - Shaakuntalam which is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The Family Man 2 actress plays the role of the mythological character princess Shakuntala wife of Dushyantha.

Samantha took to Instagram and posted a picture from the dubbing studio, writing, "And it's a wrap!"

Shaakuntalam" also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu and Sachin Khedekar among others. Produced by Neelima Guna, the film went into production last year. "Shaakuntalam" will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

She last featured in a special appearance in the "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" song from the pan India blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" (2021) which set the screens scorching with her item song number.

Samantha will also be seen in Tamil romantic comedy "Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal" with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanatara directed by Vighnesh Sivan and a Telugu sci-fi thriller "Yashoda".

Samantha is celebrating Easter at home on Sunday and wished everyone a Happy Easter!

Also Read: Samantha Launches First Single Varshamlo Vennella From Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari