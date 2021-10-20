Samantha Chilling Out With Her Bestie In Dehradun

Tollywood beauty Samantha is enjoying with her bestie in Dehradun. Yes! She shared a story on her Instagram account. She is chilling out with Shilpa Reddy, one of her best friends. Samantha also shared a video on her Instagram in which one could see her playing tug of war. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Beautiful, Crazy, fun, unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties .. #myclan #mytribe... Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family...You will be hurt. You will feel pain." Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Coolest Looks

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Ravishing Looks

Samantha shared a glimpse of her surroundings including Rishikesh and its wildlife.

On October 2nd, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation news. Sam and Chay said that, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

After Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation news, many rumours broke out. Samantha reacted to the rumours and said that, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions.’ ‘A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allow me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."