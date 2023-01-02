Samantha Announces Shaakuntalm Release Date

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama Shaakuntala will release in theatres worldwide on February 17

Samantha took to her official Twitter page on Monday to announce the new release date of "Shaakuntalam". "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D," she wrote in the tweet.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play "Abhijnana Shakuntalam", the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame.

The movie is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta star in film which will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.