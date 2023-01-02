Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama Shaakuntala will release in theatres worldwide on February 17 and also in the 3 D format.

Samantha took to her official Twitter page on Monday to announce the new release date of "Shaakuntalam".

"Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D," she wrote in the tweet.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play "Abhijnana Shakuntalam", the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame. The movie is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta star in the film which will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha who is on a break right now battling health issues share a new year message to her fans on Twitter." Function forward… Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023!!" she wrote in a message on December 29th.

