Samantha Akkineni's Charitable Act Will Shock You!

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful actresses in South Indian cinema. She gained huge popularity for her generosity and kind-heartedness. She helps the poor, those who are in need through her NGO, Pratyusha foundation.

Now, this charming beauty has once again won the hearts of her fans. As per reports, Samantha had gifted an expensive car worth Rs 12.5 Lakh to an auto driver named Kavitha.

Previously, Kavitha had visited the Sam Jam show and says that after her parent's demise she is struggling to support her seven sisters. By driving an auto from Miyapur to Bachupally she has been taking care of her family. Samantha promised Kavitha that she will help her in the best way. As promised, Samantha has sent a car to the Kavita.

Meanwhile, Samantha will soon work in Shaakunthalam movie which is a mythological film. Kaathu vaakula Rendu Kadhal is her upcoming film in Tamil which is directed by Vignesh Shivan