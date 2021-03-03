Tollywood beauty Samantha Akkineni stays active on social media and if you look at her Instagram, we bet you will be scrolling it time and again. Her Instagram stuff is so cool and we would not like to close it.

The 'Jaanu' actress has taken up "I'm So Pretty Challenge". Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Only if dressing up was this easy!" In the video, one could see her donning a bath robe initially and later she gets herself transformed into a bossy lady. She donned a floral printed crop top and teamed it up with denim jeans. Her expressions were super cute in the video. Many Hollywood celebs have taken part in the "I'm So Pretty Challenge". Here is the video of Samantha Akkineni.

Samantha is one of the most talented heroines in the south Indian film industry. The 'Ye Maya Chesave' actress recently completed 11 years in the TFI. She acted in various Telugu and Tamil films. She won the hearts of the people with her strong acting skills. She enjoys an immense fan following and needless to say about how Telugu fans go gaga over her.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni is waiting for the release of her first digital show, "The Family Man Season 2". She will also be seen in the Tamil movie, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. In this film, along with Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be seen in key roles. On the other hand, she also gave green signal for Gunasekhar's 'Shakuntalam'.