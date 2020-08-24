Gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni has earned her name in the film industry. She is known to be one who can pull off any role easily. This trait has naturally made her an instant hit with the film lovers. Like many star actresses, Samantha is also very active on social media. She often shares her photos on Instagram, be it with Naga Chaitanya or her pet dog. The latest Samantha shared on social media is 'Common Display picture' aka CDP for Nagarjuna Akkineni, ahead of his birthday. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be ringing in his birthday on August 29.

Sharing the common DP on Twitter, Samantha wrote, "The King .... .. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna‘s birthday .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart #KingNagBirthdayCDP". Check out the CDP made by Samantha.

The King .... ❤️.. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna ‘s birthday 🥳🤗🥰 .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart 🙏 #KingNagBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/LxbipYLDtM — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 23, 2020

Within minutes, Nagarjuna fans shared their excitement through comments sections. The birthday celebrations of Nagarjuna will be restricted to the confines of his home, as they can't travel anywhere owing to COVID 19. This will not stop his fans from showering their love on him through wishes on social media.

Samantha and Nagarjuna both have their hands full with their respective projects. Talking about Nagarjuna’s films, he was last seen in ‘Mamadhudu 2’ which failed to live upto the audiences’ expectations. He is making a guest appearance in Hindi movie ‘Brahmastra’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Nagarjuna has another lined up which is titled as ‘Wild Dog’. This apart, Nagarjuna is all set to return as the host for the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu for its Season 4, which is going to start from August 30. The confirmed contestants are currently spending their time under quarantine before making their entry into the house during the inaugural episode.