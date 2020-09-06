Samantha Akkineni, the Tollywood beauty is not only a talented actress but she is also known for her sartorial flair. She loves to experiment with her looks. Be it a traditional outfit or a contemporary one, she has that grace to carry to every ensemble with much grace and panache.

Now, the Akkineni Bahu is back with an interesting project. Yes... She took to her Instagram and announced about SAAKI. The 'Majili' heroine said that Saaki has been a dream of her and her baby for many months. She further added that Saaki is a reflection of her love for fashion and her journey in life.

Samantha shared a video on her Instagram with a caption, "Saaki is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine ,and my baby for many months. It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. Before I even started my acting career, I was enamoured by fashionable people and styles in magazines. I remember when I was in college, there was no way that I could afford a designer outfit. Since I started acting, I’ve had the honour of wearing clothes designed by talented designers. Many years later, I would wear an outfit with my signature on it. This has been an emotional journey. I’ve come this far only with the love that all of you have showered me with. I want to share this joy with all of you. Saaki is my way of building our friendship, sharing my life, and creating moments with you that will be special and just ours. We’re launching soon and I hope all of you love it." Here is the video.

Kajal Aggarwal, Upasana Kamineni, Rakul Preet and others congratulated Sam. Rakul commented as, "Wow wow wow !! Congratulationsssssss Sam!! Is there anything you don’t inspire people with lots of love n luck for this new baby of urs."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Congratulations Sam! Wish you phenomenal success in this venture as well."