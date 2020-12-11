Sam Jam With Allu Arjun: Tollywood Stylish Star Unplugged With Samantha

Stylish Star Allu Arjun will be seen in Sam Jam show. The Tollywood actor was spotted at the studios gearing himself up for the shoot of a special episode with none other than the Akkineni Bahu Samantha who hosts the show. In the grand launch of Samjam, Samantha had said that Allu Arjun will appear in one of her episodes. Right from then, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear about the much-publicized chat between Bunny and Samantha combination. Now, we hear that the shooting is underway for the said episode of Sam Jam featuring Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with Pushpa for which he had been shooting. Taking a break from that, he made heads turn with his stunning look and black and white attires at the Mega Princess Niharika Wedding. The actor sported Pushpa look too. Today, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for Sam Jam with Samantha Akkineni.

The Sam Jam show is hosted by gorgeous Samantha. This is a happy and fun-filled talk show. Sam Jam features celebrity interviews, fun games and some inspiring real-life stories. The show is currently streaming on OTT platform AHA. Till now, Sam Jam has completed three episodes.

Here are some fan reactions to spotting Allu Arjun at the scene of Sam Jam shoot: