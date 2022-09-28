Salman Khan's Epic Reaction to Rs 1000 Crore Remuneration For Bigg Boss 16

Bollywood hero Salman Khan is going to host the show, Bigg Boss 16. Already, many rumours broke out saying that Salman Khan is taking a remuneration of Rs. 1000 crores. Finally, Sallu Bhai reacted to the rumours. In a media interaction, he said, "All those reports about my fees are untrue. If I ever get paid Rs 1000 crore I would never work in my life. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers that I actually need them. My lawyers are no less than Salman Khan. My earning is not even one fourth of it. These reports are read by income tax and ED department too."

He further added, "There are times when I get irritated and I tell the channel that I don't want to host the show. But they don't have a choice so they come back to me. If they had a choice they would have replaced me long back. They would never come to replace me. There are a lot of people who have replaced me."

Here is Salman Khan's answer on losing temper. He said, "Yes, sometimes I have to go out of limit because the contestants go overboard. The viewers only watch an hour of episode which is edited but the actual footage we see and the viewers not always understand why I reacted so loudly. They see the edited stuff. Woh nahi dekh paate ke kis level ki badtameezi ki level Paar kar dete hain log. I interfere to stop them from crossing the limit. It doesn't affect me I have other problems to deal with."

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Unseen Pics With Mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi